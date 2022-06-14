Silicon Mountains Tech Summit 2022 to be held in Yerevan | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Silicon Mountains Tech Summit 2022 dedicated to digital transformation will launch in Yerevan’s Matenadaran on June 17.

During the summit Armenian officials, heads of ICT companies and foreign experts will discuss the importance of digital transformation and the use of digital solutions in different sectors.

The topics of this year’s summit are digital transformation, fintech and cybersecurity.

During a press conference today dedicated to the summit, President of the Union of Employers of Information and Communication Technologies (UEICT) Armen Baldryan said the focus will be on the relevant issues, such as the digitization strategy, the necessary infrastructure and security.

“We will talk about the most demanded topics – digital transformation, cybersecurity and fintech. Leaders, experts and speakers both from Armenia and abroad will take part. During the panel discussions the state officials of Armenia, the heads of leading ICT companies, specialists from the banking sector, as well as foreign and local experts will discuss the problems connected with digitization in Armenia, as well as the challenges, and also will share their experience”, he said.

UEICT Executive Director Eduard Musayelyan said the Union is organizing the Silicon Mountains tech summit together with its partners for already the third year. “We aim to position our country in the world as a technologically developed country offering engineering solutions, a country of highly qualified specialists. This year we are holding the event with the support of the Central Bank of Armenia, and it is dedicated to digital transformation. We attach great importance to this cooperation as the Union targets digitization and spread of ICT solutions in different branches of the economy”, he added.

Head of the Department of stability and regulation of financial system at the Central Bank of Armenia Garegin Gevorgyan said that capturing the leading position in the region through the formation of a modern financial system based on science and technologies is one of the key messages of the strategy of the Central Bank.

President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia Ashot Hovanesian believes that the digital transformation is not just the replacement of old tools with digital tools. “It supposes a comprehensive change in people’s way of thinking about the technology and its use”, he said.

Only invited participants could participate in the summit. It will be broadcast live.

Armen Press