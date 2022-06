Phanar: Grand Archdeacon Paisios was elected Bishop of Xanthoupolis

The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate met on Tuesday, June 14, in the Phanar.

On the proposal of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the Ecumenical Patriarch elected Grand Archdeacon Paisios as Assistant Bishop of the Holy Archdiocese of Constantinople, with the title of the once glorious Diocese of Xanthoupolis.

Source: greek.vema.com.au

Orthodox Times