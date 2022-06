Nations League: Armenia 1-4 Scotland

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia rounded off their June UEFA Nations League fixtures with a 1-4 defeat against Scotland.

Vahan Bichakhchyan gave the hosts an early lead, but it didn’t take long for the Scots to turn the tide – courtesy of a first-half Stuart Armstrong double and subsequent strikes from John McGinn and Che Adams.

