Dr. Mouradian to offer online seminar on the science of denial and false beliefs

Dr. Khatchig Mouradian will offer an online seminar in July on the science of denial. The four-week multimedia seminar, titled “Grey Wolves and Pink Elephants: The Science of Denial and False Beliefs,” will be held every Tuesday from 7pm to 8:30pm in July.

Relying on scientific research in various fields of study, each session will survey research on aspects of false beliefs and their propagation, and then delve into case studies, primarily from the United States, Turkey and Armenia.

The course is open to adults and high school students alike.

Class time is 90 minutes. Tuition is $75 donation per household to St. Leon Armenian Church. For questions, call Ara N. Araz at 917-837-1297 or email ara@edrcorp.net.

This is the fourth in a series of online seminars offered by Prof. Mouradian since the beginning of the pandemic. In July 2020, more than 50 people from across the US and a few from Europe attended the online course titled “Monuments, Names, and Racism.” Participants included artists, authors, journalists, professors, members of the clergy, PhD, undergraduate and high school students and professionals from all walks of life. The success prompted two courses in subsequent months: “Apologies, Non-Apologies, and Reparations: A Global Perspective” (August 2020) and “Artsakh: History, Culture, and Conflict” (November 2020).

Dr. Mouradian is a lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies at Columbia University. He also serves as co-principal investigator of the project on Armenian Genocide Denial at the Global Institute for Advanced Studies, New York University.

Guest Contributor

Armenian Weekly