Decisions of the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate met today, June 14, 2022.

In this session, under the chairmanship of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Archdeacon Paisios was unanimously elected as Assistant Bishop of the Holy Archdiocese of Constantinople, under the title of the former Diocese of Xanthoupolis.

Bishop Paisios will serve as Head of the Holy Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of Zoodochos Pigi in Valoukli.

His ordination as Bishop will be performed on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and other Archpriests, at the Patriarchal Church.

Also, following relevant reports of the Canonical Committee, the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate classified the new Hieromartyr Ananias, Archbishop of Lacedaemonia, and the late Hieromonk Bessarion (Korkoliakos), from the Holy Monastery of Agathon of the Holy Metropolis of Fthiotida, in the Hagiology of the Eastern Orthodox Church.

Orthodox Times