Czech parliamentarians awarded with state decorations and medals of Armenia | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the Republic Day of Armenia, the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimian hosted on June 8 a reception in honor of the Armenian-Czech Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Groups, the Armenian Embassy reported.

During the reception the Ambassador officially handed over the state decorations and medals of the Republic of Armenia, awarded to a number of currently serving and former Czech parliamentarians on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s independence, for their significant contribution to the establishment, strengthening and development of friendly relations with Armenia and for their contribution to the protection of universal values.

By the Presidential Decree NH-392-A of December 16, 2021, Member of the Chamber of Deputies and Chairman of the Czech Republic-Armenia Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Marek Benda and former Senator and Vice President of the Senate Milan Štěch have been awarded with a “Medal of Mkhitar Gosh”, for their outstanding state and social-political activities, as well as for significant services in the spheres of diplomacy, law and political science.

By the same Presidential Decree, Member of the Chamber of Deputies and the Czech Republic-Armenia Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Jiří Kobza and former MP and member of the Czech Republic-Armenia Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Monika Červíčková have been awarded with a “Medal of Gratitude”.

By the Order of the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Commemorative Medals of the President of the National Assembly have been awarded to former Senators Miroslav Nenutil and Zdeňka Hamousová.

Marek Benda and Jiří Kobza were awarded with their decorations earlier on the same day during the official meeting between the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Groups held at the Czech parliament.

Ambassador Ashot Hovakimian and the Chairman of the Armenia-Czech Republic Parliamentary Friendship Group of the National Assembly of Armenia Artur Hovhannisyan highly praised the activity of the awardees towards strengthening the traditionally good friendship and cooperation between Armenia and the Czech Republic and their persistent efforts towards upholding universal values, including fighting against the denial of genocide and raising voices on humanitarian issues.

