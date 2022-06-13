Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Qatar on official visit | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

DOHA, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Qatar on a two-day official visit, Armenpress correspondent reports.

The PM was welcomed by Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi at the Doha International Airport.

The Armenian PM’s delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan, Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan, Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan, and Rector of the Yerevan State University Hovhannes Hovhannisyan.

During the visit PM Pashinyan will visit the Amiri Diwan to meet with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani.

Signing of several documents are expected after the meetings.

The Armenian PM is also scheduled to meet with CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud.

This is the Armenian PM’s first official visit to Qatar.

