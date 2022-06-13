Actor Rafael Kotanjyan passed away

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. People’s Artist of Armenia Rafael Kotanjyan has passed away at the age of 79, the ministry of culture said.

Kotanjyan was born in Tbilisi on September 9, 1942. He moved to Yerevan in 1946.

Rafael Kotanjyan worked at the Zangezur State Theater in 1964-1966. After completing the Higher Directing Courses in Moscow, he worked on television in Yerevan, then worked at the Yerevan Drama Theater, founded by R. Kaplanyan, as an actor and director.

ARMENPRESS editorial staff expresses condolences to the family, friends and fans of the renowned actor.

