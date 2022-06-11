The present of Archbishop of America to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

A dealership of the Greek Diaspora in the United States, led by Archbishop Elpidoforos, visited Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in Phanar to wish him a happy name day. After the visit, Archbishop Elpidoforos posted on his social media account, stating:

”With pilgrims from our Omogeneia at the Phanar, we are celebrating today the Name Day of our Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew – a true pillar of righteousness and a fountain of truth. He has served the world on the Throne of Chrysostom for over 30 years.

As a gift, we presented to His All Holiness an “omoforeion,” whose mosaic embroidery is inspired by the famous Deisis icon of Hagia Sophia. We pray for many more years to come! Εις Πολλά Έτη Δέσποτα!”

Orthodox Times