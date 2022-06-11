Nobel laureate Ardem Patapoutian arrives Armenia for Science and Business Days event

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Nobel laureate and scientist Ardem Patapoutian has arrived in Yerevan, the Office of the Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs informs.

He will take part in the Science and Business Days to be held from June 13 to 17. This large-scale event is organized at the initiative of the Ministry of Economy.

The event will feature a number of Diaspora professionals. The president of Synopsys Armenia Yervant Zoryan, AUA professor Armen Kherlopyan, CEO of the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies Marie Lou Papazian and professor at New York University Georgi Derluguian are among the attendees.

The event aims to demonstrate the connection between science and business, to show how scientific achievements can be effectively used in business, as well as to make science attractive for young people.

