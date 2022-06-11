Metropolitan of Kyiv to Bartholomew: Thank you for your prayers for Ukraine

Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kiev and All Ukraine sent a letter expressing his wishes for the name day of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

In his letter, the Metropolitan of Kiev sends the wishes of the entire Orthodox Church of Ukraine to the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Metropolitan Epiphanius referred with “joy” to the visit of the Ecumenical Patriarch to Ukraine last summer “and the love you offered to the faithful and clergy of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and to all our people.”

He added that “today all the Ukrainian people are suffering from a terrible war, because Moscow decided that it wants to uproot the foundations and destroy the identity of our nation.

We have never been exhausted, but we have steeled our unity in an unprecedented way, “the Metropolitan of Kiev said.

He thanked the Ecumenical Patriarch for his daily prayers for peace in Ukraine, for ending the bloodshed in the country, and for the Ukrainians, who had to leave their land and homeland.

Orthodox Times