Informal talks between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Anglican Communion

Informal talks between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Anglican Communion took place at the Phanar from June 8 to 10.

The delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate consisted of Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium, and co-chairman of the Committee of this Official Dialogue; Metropolitan Maximos of Sylivria; Archbishop Job of Telmessos and Protopresbyter Christos Christakis, the Orthodox secretary of this Committee.

The Anglican Communion was represented by the Anglican Co-Chairman of the Committee of this Official Dialogue, Archbishop Richard Clarke, of Ireland; Archbishop Michael Lewis, head of the Anglicans of the Middle East; Reverend Dr.William Adam, new archdeacon of the Archbishop of Canturia; and the Reverend Neil Vigers, Anglican Secretary of this Committee.

The two Delegations exchanged information on various ecclesiastical issues of the two Churches, but also of common interest.

The Orthodox representatives informed the Anglicans about various current issues and activities of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, as well as about various developments in the Orthodox Church in general.

Following the presentation of the two delegations, a debate followed during which an exchange of views was held.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received the representatives at a hearing, who stressed the importance the Ecumenical Patriarchate attaches to bilateral dialogues between Christian Churches and especially with Anglican Communion.

Source: Vema.com.au

Orthodox Times