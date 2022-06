Hovhannes Igityan named Armenian ambassador to Latvia

Armenia’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed a decree to appoint Hovhannes Igityan concurrent Armenian Ambassador to Latvia.

Igityan currently serves as Armenian Ambassador to Lithuania.

According to other presidential decrees, Armenian Ambassador to Germany Victor Yengibaryan has been concurrently appointed Ambassador to Liechtenstein, while Armenian Ambassador to Bulgaria Armen Yedigaryan is set to also serve as Ambassador to Northern Macedonia.

The appointments have been made based on the prime minister’s proposals.

Panorama.AM