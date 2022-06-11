Archbishop Stefanos of Ohrid visited the Theological School of Halki

Archbishop Stefanos of Ohrid and other clergymen of the newly restored ecclesiastical structure, accompanied by Metropolitans Chrysostomos of Myra and Bursa, Ioakeim, as well as Patriarchal Deacon, Hieronymus, officially visited the Theological School of Halki today, Saturday, June 11, 2022.

The guests were received by the Abbot, Bishop Cassianos of Arabissos, and the fraternity. The Bishop properly addressed Ohrid referring to the history of the Theological School and especially to its graduates who lived in the past in the provinces of this region, and thus highlighting the close spiritual ties of the School with these provinces.

Then the Archbishop of Ohrid, with his honorable escort, took a tour of the library, the classrooms and the rest of the premises of the School.

