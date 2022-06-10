Lorette Avanessian Appointed Director of Richard Tufenkian Preschool & Kindergarten

The Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools announced the appointment of Lorette Avanessian as Director of Richard Tufenkian Armenian Preschool and Kindergarten, which has served the Glendale and greater Los Angeles communities since 1975. Avanessian will assume the Director position at the start of the 2022‐2023 school year.

Avanessian is no stranger to the Prelacy Armenian Schools and Preschools. An Alumnus of Richard Tufenkian Preschool and Vahan and Anoush Chamlian Armenian School, Avanessian served as the Richard Tufenkian Preschool and Kindergarten Program Coordinator from September 2009 to September 2018 and as the Assistant Director since September 2018.

Avanessian holds a Master of Education (M.Ed.) in School Counseling from University of Southern California (USC), a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Early Childhood Education, from UCLA extension.

“During the past few months, in search for the ideal candidate to take on the Director position, we interviewed several highly qualified candidates who had applied and were interested in the Director position at Richard Tufenkian Armenian Preschool and Kindergarten. We were seeking a leader who would be able to build upon the legacy of Arsine Aghazarian, and further advance the educational growth of the Preschool. We are thrilled and certain we have found that unique leader in Lorette Avanessian,” said Sarkis Ourfalian, Chairperson of the Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools.

“It is truly gratifying to witness an alumnus of our school system step forth to take on a leadership position of one of our Preschools. Avanessian’s professionalism, positive rapport with parents, teachers and students, leadership and administrative skills and her love of Richard Tufenkian Preschool and Kindergarten, coupled with her impressive educational background makes her the ideal candidate which will undoubtedly propel Richard Tufenkian Preschool and Kindergarten to new successes,” added Ourfalian.

The Board of Regents congratulates Lorette Avanessian on her appointment, the School Board and the entire Richard Tufenkian Preschool and Kindergarten community and wishes them continued success in their mission.

