Ecumenical Patriarch celebrated his name day in the Phanar (VIDEO)

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Divine Liturgy for his name day, on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in the Phanar.

Along with Hierarchs of the Ecumenical Throne, a delegation from the Archdiocese of Ohrid, led by Archbishop Stephen, was present in the Church.

The Archbishop of Ohrid will co-officiate with the Ecumenical Patriarch on Pentecost Sunday.

Watch the video of the Divine Liturgy here.

Orthodox Times