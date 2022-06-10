Digital Julfa Network to be launched during Orion Summit 2022 in Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Digital Julfa Network – an initiative bringing together the pan-Armenian intellectual, technological, commercial and cultural potential – will be officially launched during Orion Summit 2022.

Mark Chenian, a veteran of investment banking, and a member of the board of directors of the Armenian Society of Fellows, is the keynote speaker at the Orion Summit 2022 which will address the final panel discussion on “Standing up Digital Julfa Network of the 21st Century․” Mark Chenian is a veteran of over 50 years in Investment Banking, primarily in Asset & Wealth Management.

The panel will bring together BAJ Accelerator and Orion Worldwide Innovations Founding Partner Emma Arakelyan, Director of the Matenadaran Vahan Ter-Ghevondian, BAJ Accelerator Co-Founding Partner Dr. Armen Kherlopian, and Souren Israelian, head of Law Office of Souren A. Israelyan.

Digital Julfa network’s cultural significance will be presented during the panel. The summit will be followed by the reception during which classical pianist and composer, author of “Jazzical Komitas-Passion of Fire” CD Joel A. Martin will perform the works of Komitas with jazz interpretation. An art exhibition of contemporary art works will also be held during the summit.

Orion Summit 2022 will take place on June 22, 2022, in Yerevan, Matenadaran. The event will bring together world-class founders, investors, advisors, and professionals in technology, finance, business, and other fields.

Orion Worldwide Innovations (“Orion”), is a startup growth and ecosystem acceleration hub and offers a full-service package to make companies investable to enter the US market, enhance their customer acquisition strategies, stay competitive and protect their innovation. Orion is a U.S.-based company formed in 2017, with offices in New York City, U.S., and Yerevan, Armenia, though Orion partners with companies and investor networks worldwide.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu