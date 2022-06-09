Ecumenical Patriarch will be awarded the title of Honorary Professor of HOU

Following a recommendation by the Faculty of Sciences and Technology, the President and the members of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Open University unanimously decided to award the title of Honorary Professor of the HOU in the field of Environmental Management to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The award ceremony of the Honorary Professor will take place at the Zappeion Palace of Athens on Friday, June 17, 2022, which coincides with the International Day against Desertification and Drought of the Planet.

It is noted that the award of the title of Honorary Professor is the highest academic distinction and with it, the internationally recorded multi-annual and multifaceted contribution of the Patriarch to the protection and upgrading of the environment is highlighted.

At the end of the ceremony, the Ecumenical Patriarch will give a speech entitled “Decalogue of Social Ecology”.

The ceremony will be broadcast live via live streaming on the official YouTube channel of the Hellenic Open University: https://youtu.be/Y0DWLc8Muo.

Orthodox Times