Russian FM to pay working visit to Armenia

On June 8-9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Armenia, the Foreign Ministry reports.

A meeting of the Russian FM and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan is scheduled to be held in the Foreign Ministry on June 9, to be followed by a joint news conference.

On the sidelines of the visit, Lavrov is also expected to meet with Armenia’s president and prime minister.

Panorama.AM