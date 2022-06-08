Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses concern over the desecration of the chapel of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem

“We express our deepest concern about yesterday’s invasion of a property owned by the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the desecration, on their part, of the chapel there,” the Greek foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We expect appropriate actions to be taken by the Israeli competent authorities to investigate the incident, to bring those responsible to justice, and to prevent similar unlawful acts in the future,” it adds.

“Greece has consistently expressed its interest in the Patriarchate of Jerusalem and its property of Holy Pilgrimages to the Holy Land included in the consolidated Status of the Holy Land (Status Quo),” it concluded.

Orthodox Times