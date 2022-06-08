Former YSU rector dies at 67

Armenian historian Aram Simonyan, a former rector of Yerevan State University (YSU), has passed away at the age of 67, YSU confirmed to Panorama.am.

Simonyan was Honored Scientist of Armenia. He was awarded the Movses Khorenatsi Medal in 2009.

Simonyan ran the Yerevan university from May 2006 to May 2019.

He was the author of 85 scientific papers, four of which are monographs. His researches have addressed various issues of the Armenian studies, the history of the Armenian people of the second half of the 19th century and early 20th century.

Simonyan was the supervisor of 6 defended PhD theses. He took part in numerous international and republican symposiums. He was repeatedly invited to scientific-educational centers of Italy, Belgium, the UK, Germany, Spain, the U.S. and a number of other countries, where he was engaged in scientific-educational activities.

Panorama.AM