Archbishop of America: We are at the beating heart of Orthodoxy

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America paid a visit to the Ecumenical Patriarchate and had a meeting with the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Tuesday, June 8, 2022.

The Archbishop stressed via a post on his social media “once again, we are at the beating heart of Orthodoxy, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, here where it all began 100 years ago for the Holy Archdiocese of America, the anchor of all Greeks in the USA throughout the generations”.

Orthodox Times