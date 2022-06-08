Alzheimer’s Care Armenia awarded grant to launch innovative early detection program for Alzheimer’s

YEREVAN – Alzheimer’s Care Armenia has launched the Brain Health Armenia Project. The grant comes from the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC), the organization leading an unprecedented global response to Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s Care Armenia will join a global network of 12 grant projects, all part of the DAC Healthcare System Preparedness project, which aims to advance how healthcare systems worldwide detect, diagnose, treat and care for people with or at risk for Alzheimer’s. The early detection grants total $4.5 million from eight countries.

Alzheimer’s Care Armenia is honored to be selected as one of 12 select recipients of the Inaugural Global Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative Grant Program for Healthcare System Preparedness. In 2021, Dr. Jane Mahakian, gerontologist and founder of Alzheimer’s Care Armenia, developed a US-based healthcare committee consisting of experts in elder care to help develop this specialized program. The committee includes: Dr. Armen Moughamian, MD, PhD neurologist; Sona Hovsepian, LCSW; Nancy Barsamian BSN, RN; Dr. Herag Hamoboyan, MD, geriatrician and Lara Markarian, BS.

The Brain Health Armenia Project is a country-wide mobile memory screening and Alzheimer’s disease training program in Armenia. The project will collaborate with the Armenian EyeCare Project to provide memory screening throughout Armenia and is endorsed by the Republic of Armenia Ministry of Health. The Brain Health Armenia Project’s multidisciplinary team of specially trained experts includes primary care physicians, nurses, psychologists and social workers and will also provide didactic and hands-on training to healthcare professionals and family caregivers to improve the care of the person with dementia in Armenia. The Project experts include Dr. Samson Khachatryan, MD, chairman of neurology at the National Institute of Health, Armenia and Dr. Gevorg Pashikyan, MD, geriatric psychiatrist. This project will make a sustainable impact by training and educating healthcare professionals and increase visibility and awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to develop this groundbreaking and sustainable project that will improve the care of people with dementia with the intent of incorporating cognitive screenings as a standard of medical care throughout Armenia,” said Dr. Mahakian. Alzheimer’s disease is on the rise in Armenia and Alzheimer’s Care Armenia is leading the way to make systemic changes that will improve the care of the person with dementia and support for their families. The key is early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias along with a standard of care for all people.

About Alzheimer’s Care Armenia

Alzheimer’s Care Armenia (ACA) was founded in 2017 by gerontologist Dr. Jane Mahakian with the purpose of raising awareness and developing sustainable programs and services for people with Alzheimer’s disease and their families in Armenia. ACA is located in San Clemente, California. It is a registered 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization in the State of California and is an NGO in Armenia. Dr. Mahakian is a pioneer in bringing elder care programs and increasing awareness of Alzheimer’s disease in Armenia. She is author of “I hear you” a practical guide for people caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease that promotes purposeful living and preserves independence.

