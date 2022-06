Wizz Air starts Larnaca-Yerevan flights

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Wizz Air started operating flights on the Larnaca-Yerevan-Larnaca route today. Flights will be operated twice a week – every Tuesday and Saturday.

For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, it’s necessary to visit the webpage of the airline or contact the local travel agency.

