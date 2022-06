The Holy Trinity Kindergarten “Creative Workshop” at Halki seminary

An excursion to the Theological School of Halki was held today, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, by the children of the Holy Trinity Kindergarten Creative Workshop, accompanied by their parents and teachers.

The children received the blessing of the Abbot, Bishop Kassianos of Aravissos, took a tour of the School, and enjoyed their meal in its gardens.

Orthodox Times