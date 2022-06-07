Russian IT companies show great interest to working in Armenia: Minister Khachatryan receives Ambassador Kopyrkin | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Minister of High Technological Industry Robert Khachatryan received the delegation led by Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the ministry said in a news release.

Welcoming the guests, Robert Khachatryan highlighted the constructive cooperation existing between the ministry and the Russian Embassy, the importance of programs of bilateral interest and expressed readiness to implement them consistently.

The Russian Ambassador congratulated the Armenian minister on appointment and stated that IT industry is very important in terms of developing the Armenian-Russian relations and strengthening the mutual partnership.

The minister introduced the Ambassador on the cooperation process and programs with the Russian side in the field of additive technology.

Robert Khachatryan and Sergei Kopyrkin discussed also issues relating to the Armenian ministry’s participation to the upcoming international economic forum in St. Petersburg in June.

In his remarks Minister Khachatryan said that recently Russian IT companies are showing great interest to working in Armenia, which, he said, could boost competitiveness in the local market.

Robert Khachatryan and Sergei Kopyrkin touched upon also the importance of developing the space services. The minister briefed the Ambassador on some details connected with the first Armenian space satellite.

A broad range of issues relating to the expansion of cooperation in areas of mutual interest were discussed.

Armen Press