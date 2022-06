The Bulgarian President paid an unofficial visit to Mount Athos

The President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, made an unofficial pilgrimage to Mount Athos at the weekend.

On Saturday morning, Bulgaria’s “first citizen” visited the Holy Diocese in Karyes and spent the night at the Holy Monastery of Zografos, where monks of Bulgarian origin live.

On Sunday afternoon he left Athos and returned to Sofia.

Source: ANA – MPA

Orthodox Times