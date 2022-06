Honored artist Vrezh Hakobyan dies at 84

Actor and Honored Artist of Armenia Vrezh Hakobyan has passed away at the age of 84, the Theater Workers’ Union said in a statement on Monday.

He headed the Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theater. Hakobyan also served as deputy head of the Yerevan Opera House.

Vrezh Hakobyan appeared in multiple plays and films, including “Karine” (1967), “Morgan’s brother-in-law” (1969), “Khatabala” (1971), “Rock” (1973), to name a few.

Panorama.AM