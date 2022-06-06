Eduard Wulfson: It’s an honor to serve music of Aram Khachaturian

The 18th Khachaturian International Competition is scheduled to launch on Monday, June 6 marking the 119th birth anniversary of prominent Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian.

“It’s an amazing honor and pleasure to serve in the greatest possible way the music of Aram Khachaturian,” famous violinist Eduard Wulfson, who heads the jury of the competition, told a news conference ahead of its opening ceremony.

“Today is a great day for classical music not only in Armenia but over the world, because Aram Khachaturian belongs to the whole world,” he said.

“Our goal is to find the best possible next generation artist and it’s my modest understanding of connection in development of classical music. I am sure that diviners will be very well served,” the musician noted, adding it will be “great festivity”.

The jury has picked 20 participants from around 16 countries for the Khachaturian International Competition which focuses on the cello this year.

“Thanks to this competition, today 5,000 musicians from around the world perform Khachaturian’s concertos,” said Armen Smbatyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khachaturian International Competition.

