AEF Announces Winners of 2nd Annual Writing Competition

The Armenian Educational Foundation’s 2nd Annual Armenian and English Language Writing Competition drew participants from Armenian high schools, immersion programs, and middle schools across the country.

Students from five Armenian high schools and immersive programs and eight middle schools and immersive programs participated in the Armenian and English language writing competition. The participating schools included:

High Schools:

A.G.B.U. Manoogian-Demirdjian School

Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School

Armenian Mesrobian School

Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School

Armenian Academy, at Pasadena Blair High School

Middle Schools:

A.G.B.U. Manoogian-Demirdjian School

Armenian Sisters’ Academy

Armenian Academy at Pasadena Blair High School

Vahan & Anush Chamlian Armenian School

Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Middle School

KZV Armenian School

Mesrobian School

Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School

The topic for the essay related to contributions made by Armenians through innovation. The AEF asked students to choose an innovation founded by an Armenian and discuss its impact on society, how they were personally inspired and/or affected by it, and what the implications were, as a whole, on Armenians as a people.

The professional experience of the panel of judges encompassed different academic levels of the English and Armenian languages, including scholars in the Armenian language, university professors, advanced placement high school teachers, and graduate students.

First place winners received a $500 prize, second place received $250, and third place received $125.

Armenian Language High School Winners and Essays:

First Place: Alik Artinian (12 th grade), Armenian Mesrobian School. Artinian’s essay can be read here.

grade), Armenian Mesrobian School. Artinian’s essay can be read here. Second Place: Alina Hadjinian (12 th grade), A.G.B.U. Manoogian Demirdjian School. Hadjinian’s essay can be read here.

grade), A.G.B.U. Manoogian Demirdjian School. Hadjinian’s essay can be read here. Third Place: Anthony Keshishian (10th grade), Armenian Academy at Pasadena Blair High School. Keshishian’s essay can be read here.

English Language High School Winners and Essays:

First Place: Jackalyn Karamanougian (11 th grade), Armenian Mesrobian School.Karamanougian’s essay can be read here.

grade), Armenian Mesrobian School.Karamanougian’s essay can be read here. Second Place : Alana H. Papazian (10 th grade), Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School. Papazian’s essaycan be read here.

Alana H. Papazian (10 grade), Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School. Papazian’s essaycan be read here. Third Place: Alex Pakarian (11th grade), Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School.Pakarian’s essay can be read here.

Armenian Language Middle School Winners and Essays:

First Place: Aleek Babahakian (7 th grade), Rose & Alex Armenian School.Babahakian’s essay can be read here.

grade), Rose & Alex Armenian School.Babahakian’s essay can be read here. Second Place: Elin Asatourian (8 th grade), Vahan & Anush Chamlian Armenian School. Asatourian’s essay can be read here.

grade), Vahan & Anush Chamlian Armenian School. Asatourian’s essay can be read here. Third Place: Sevag Vakian (8th grade), A.G.B.U. Manoogian Demirdjian School. Vakian’s essay can be read here.

English Language Middle School Winners and Essays:

First Place: Harout Karadanaian (6 th grade), A.G.B.U. Manoogian Demirjian School. Karadanaian’s essay can be read here.

grade), A.G.B.U. Manoogian Demirjian School. Karadanaian’s essay can be read here. Second Place: Karni Markarian (8 th grade), Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Middle School. Markarian’s essay can be read here.

grade), Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Middle School. Markarian’s essay can be read here. Third Place: Nareg Khashaki (8th grade), Vahan & Anush Chamlian Armenian School. Khashaki’s essay can be read here.

AEF’s purpose in hosting the Writing Competition is to promote writing skills for Armenian students with the hope of encouraging and shaping a future generation of leaders, motivators and influencers who can become a positive force and promote progress within their community.

For more information on the Armenian Educational Foundation or to donate online, please visit the website.

