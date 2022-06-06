2,068 new trademarks registered in Armenia last year

A total of 2,887 trademark registration applications (2,364 from national applicants) were submitted to Armenia’s Intellectual Property Agency in 2021, according to data released by the Statistical Committee.

A preliminary examination of 2,815 trademark applications was conducted. 42 trademark applications were retracted, while 240 others got rejected.

In total, 2,068 trademarks were approved (1,801 in the names of national applicants) by the agency.

33 applications for international registration of marks were filed from Armenia last year.

Panorama.AM