The Church celebrates the memory of Saint Metrophanes, Archbishop of Constantinople

Saint Mitrophanes, Archbishop of Constantinople, lived in the 4th century during the reign of Constantine the Great. After studying the Bible and the life of the Church, he quickly rejected the paganism and idolatry and converted to Christianism. Later, he was ordained a clergyman and then was elevated to the throne of Byzantium.

He was a great theologian thanks to his studies and deep knowledge of the Tradition of the Church. With the spiritual and theological gifts, on the one hand, and modesty and humility, on the other, he succeeded in confronting the heretics of his time. With the Grace of the Holy Spirit, many returned to the Orthodox Church.

One is liberated when one gets rid of the illusion of idols and new spiritual paths are open with the prospect of a graceful union with God by loving and offering to one’s neighbor. Through this beneficial course, taking advantage of the virtues and gifts of the Holy Spirit, one can be deemed worthy both in human society and in the state of the Saints.

Source: Church of Cyprus

