Azerbaijani forces have committed 89 crimes against population of Artsakh since November 9, 2020

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have committed a total of 89 crimes against the population of the Artsakh Republic since the signing of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, the Prosecutor’s Office of Artsakh informs.

Seventy-two criminal cases have been initiated.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 16 people were killed (3 were civilians), 101 were attempted to be killed (44 were civilians), 43 were wounded and 43 were physically assaulted.

From November 2020 until today, Azerbaijani forces regularly open fire from positions located near the villages of Stepanakert, Askeran, Martuni and Shushi regions at nearby Armenian settlements or in the air, in an attempt to intimidate the civilian population, keeping them in constant fear.

