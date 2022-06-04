Armenian, Georgian football legends to meet in Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The football legends of Armenia and Georgia will meet in a match in Yerevan on June 16.

The match dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Football Federation of Armenia will take place at Hanrapetakan (Republican) Stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan and will kick off at 19:00.

The Armenian team will feature Yura Movsisyan, Marcos Pizzelli, Edgar Manucharyan, Robert Arzumanyan, Karlen Mkrtchyan, Gevorg Kasparov, Arthur Edigaryan, Levon Hayrapetyan, Valeri Aleksanyan, Arthur Sarkisov, Ararat Arakelyan, Samvel Melkonyan. Keeper Roman Berezovsky will coach the team.

The Georgian national team will feature Levan Kobiashvili, Alexander Iashvili, Gocha Jamarauli, Jano Ananidze, Georgi Demetradze, Otar Martsvaladze and others. The coach of the team is David Mujiri, the assistant coach is Mikhail Kavelashvili.

A concert program is planned before the match and during the break.

Tickets go on sale next week. All proceeds from the sale will go to charity.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu