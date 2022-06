Armenia beat Ireland 1-0 in Nations League match

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia beat Ireland 1-0 in the first match of the Nations League.

Eduard Spertsyan scored the only goal in the 74th minute.

Armenia will next face Scotland on June 8 and will travel to Ukraine on June 11.

On June 14 Armenia will host Scotland in Yerevan.

