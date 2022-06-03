The funeral service of blessed Metropolitan Gennadios of Sassima￼

The funeral service of the late Metropolitan Gennadios of Sassima was held today, Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Holy Monastery of Timios Prodromos in Akritochori, Serres.

Metropolitan Makarios of Sidirokastro presided over the service, accompanied by the Archpriests of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and a sufficient number of clergy and monks.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was represented by Metropolitan Justin of Nea Krini and Kalamaria, conveying the mourning of the Great Church of Jesus Christ for the loss of one of the top executives of the throne and at the same time a tireless worker of ecumenical orthodoxy.

Metropolitan Basil of Constantia and Famagusta attended the service along with Protosyncellus Archim. Augustine Karas and Deacon Epiphanios Papantoniou. Earlier, they performed a Trisagion service in the relic of the blessed for the repose of his soul.

Metropolitan Basil conveyed the gratitude of the Church of Cyprus for the respect that the late Metropolitan always – according to his long ministry – had for the Church of the Apostle Barnabas and always stood by it. With the establishment of the Theological School of the Church of Cyprus, he was even entrusted with the teaching of the course of Canon Law, which he served with great diligence.

On a personal level, he expressed his deep sorrow by referring to the long-standing brotherly relationship and friendship that connected them.

The burial took place in the cemetery of the Holy Monastery, where the parents of the late Hierarch are also buried.

The late Metropolitan Gennadios maintained good relations with our Holy Metropolis, which he visited frequently, taking part in theological conferences, meetings, and other events. In his memory, a short tribute will be published with reference to this relationship.

Source: Metropolis of Constantia and Famagusta

https://orthodoxtimes.com/the-funeral-service-of-blessed-metropolitan-gennadios-of-sassima/