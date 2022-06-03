PM Pashinyan receives EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

The Prime Minister praised the Armenia-EU partnership, highly appreciating the efforts of the EU and European Council President Charles Michel for regional stability. In the context of regional peace and the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Nikol Pashinyan stressed the importance of the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

Toivo Klaar noted that the European Union attaches importance to the deepening of cooperation with Armenia and supports regional dialogue.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached as a result of the Brussels meetings. Issues related to the work of the Delimitation and Border Security Commission and the unblocking of regional infrastructure were touched upon.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu