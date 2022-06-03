Memory of Martyr Lucillian

The Church celebrates the memory of Venerable Pappos, who has the same name as Saint Pappos, Bishop of Kythrea, whose memory is celebrated on October 24. We also celebrate the memory of Martyrs Lucillian, the holy virgin Paula and four child martyrs.

The idolatrous priest, Lucillian, experienced his personal Pentecost, and Christianity was revealed to him. He became catechumen, was baptized, and received an anointing of chrism.

Idolatrous priest Lucillian lived during the reign of Emperor Aurelianus in AD 270. When he first heard Christian preaching in his birthplace, Nicomedia, he was overwhelmed by the Divine Grace like an earthquake. His old eyes opened and vividly proclaimed his faith in Jesus Christ.

He tried to bring other souls to the Church by preaching the Holy Gospel with zeal and love for people. The priests, of course, denounced him to Count of Silvano. Lucillian courageously and publicly confessed his faith in God-man Jesus Christ. Then the Count, forced by some envious idolatrous priests, who considered the Lucillian apostate, ordered to torture him.

After many tortures, they found out that they could not defeat him because of many miracles and the courage of the martyr of the faith.

Then they sent him to Byzantium, where Lucillian was worthy enough to die the same way as Jesus. In prison, Saint Lucillian met four youths, who were imprisoned for the same reason and then were beheaded. After the death of the saint, the holy virgin Paula took his relics and buried them. But then she was arrested, severely tortured, and eventually beheaded.

