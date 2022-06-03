In Memory of Zarouhi Chalian

Zarouhi (Izmirlian) Chalian, 91, formerly of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Sunday morning, May 29, 2022 in Normal, IL, surrounded by her loving family.

Known as Zaroug, Zee, Mom, Nani, Auntie Zaroug or Aunt Zee, she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her home always smelled of amazing food as she enjoyed cooking Armenian favorites for family and friends. As long as you brought her containers back, she would gladly send you off with leftovers ‘to go.’ Her children always returned to college or their own homes with some of Zarouhi’s favorites. She was a wonderful host and loved to open her family’s home to those with no place to go for the holidays or any other special occasion, allowing her to share her passion for Armenian food with others and create lasting memories. She believed in the strength of “family”—whether it was related by blood or close family ties that were considered family; she loved her village.

Zarouhi was born on December 14, 1930 in Beirut, Lebanon to Lucia (Benlian) and Shemavon Izmirlian. She was blessed to attend high school in Cypress at Melkonian Armenian School to follow her passion for music. Zarouhi attended the Beirut College for Women, where she studied business and eventually taught at the Armenian Evangelical School in Beirut. In 1956, she followed her love for music and came to the United States to study piano at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, from which she graduated in 1960. Even to her last days, she never walked by a piano that she did not play.

She married Dr. Varoujan Chalian in 1961, and they moved to Indianapolis to start a life together and raise a family. She was a devoted wife and mother. To instill the Armenian spirit in her children, she taught them the language at young ages, nurturing the Armenian culture in them along the way. She possessed a delightful sense of humor. Her favorite publication, Readers Digest, was often the source of her jokes.

Zarouhi’s kind heart led her to volunteer outside the home. She poured a great deal of energy in the Women’s Auxiliary of the Indiana Dental Association, and she was also involved with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra North Group for more than 35 years. It was not uncommon for Zaroug and Varoujan to open their home for competitors in the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis to stay. She combined her passion for music and teaching by providing piano instruction in her home for more than 25 years. At one time, she had more than 25 students. Always active, Zarouhi was a member of the Indianapolis Racquet Club for more than 40 years, playing tennis regularly until she was 86.

She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.

Zarouhi is survived by her husband Varoujan of 60 years; her children Dr. Ara (Talar) Chalian, Dr. Vicken Chalian, Luci Chalian, Sona (John) Cleary; grandchildren Ani, Lena, Ara and Shirag; 10 nieces and nephews and in-laws Maral Chalian, Zareh and Annie Chalian and Maro Read.

She was preceded in death by her siblings Takouhi Kirkyasharian, Asadour Izmirlian and Osanna Izmirlian; brothers-in-law Garo Chalian, Toros Chalian and Hratch Kirkyasharian and sisters-in-law Ani Chalian and Audrey Izmirlian.

A private memorial service was held. Carmody-Flynn Fufneral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Donations can be made in her memory to the ARS Lebanon Emergency Fund (Payable to – Armenian Relief Society Eastern Region, 80 Bigelow Avenue, Suite 200, Watertown, MA 02472) or to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Office of Development, 32 E. Washington St, Suite 600, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2919; note: include in memory of Zarouhi Chalian).

