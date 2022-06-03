EU interested in advancing the Armenian-Turkish normalization process – Toivo Klaar

Armenia highly appreciates the cooperation with the European Union, Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan said at a meeting with the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, Parliament’s Press Service informs.

The Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin was present at the meeting.

The sides exchanged ideas on the process of settlement of relations between Armenia and Turkey. Ruben Rubinyan presented the positions and the priorities of the Republic of Armenia. Toivo Klaar underlined that the EU is interested in promoting the advancement of the process.

The interlocutors discussed the regional situation, highlighted the establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

