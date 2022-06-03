Ecumenical Patriarch: The life of the Church is the answer and the solution to the ecological problem (VIDEO)

Ιn the eminent presence of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the International Scientific Conference titled “Eco well-being : Environment, Animals, Ethics”, organized by the Interdepartmental Postgraduate Programme (IPS) “Animals: Ethics, Law, Well-being” of the Department of Philosophy of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and the Hellenic Pasteur Institute, in collaboration with the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, the Theological School of Halki and the Greek Party of the International Chair in Bioethics, continued on Friday, June 3, 2022.

In fact, the Ecumenical Patriarch delivered the keynote speech of the Conference, stressing, among other things, that “the very life of the Church is the answer and the solution to the ecological problem, since it offers not only help in dealing with it, but also the truth of the renewal in Christ of all things”.

The Ecumenical Patriarch’s entire speech follows:

