The Armenian Society of Fellows to hold inaugural meeting in Venice

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – On December 20, 2021, a group of Armenians concerned about the future of their nation established a new organization known as The Armenian Society of Fellows (ASOF). This international network of Armenian scholars, scientists, artists and entrepreneurs is currently comprised of 155 individuals, including Nobel Laureates and thought leaders from both the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora.

ASOF’s mission is to help raise Armenia’s educational and research capacity and institutions to world-class levels and to contribute to the development of a modern, sophisticated and internationally networked civil society in Armenia.

ASOF’s long-term objectives are:

To help the Armenian nation achieve her full potential in dealing with internal challenges and in solving significant social and environmental problems worldwide.

To help safeguard Armenian culture in Armenia and abroad.

To expand the visibility of Armenia’s global impact and contributions.

ASOF represents a historic undertaking that unites the Armenian Diaspora and the Republic of Armenia, to create a network dedicated to national renewal and international cooperation.

ASOF will hold its inaugural meeting on June 27 and 28, 2022 on the island of San Lazzaro degli Armeni in Venice.

Armenian Weekly