Patriarchal Trisagion for the late Metropolitan of Sassima (VIDEO)

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Divine Liturgy for the Feast of the Ascension of the Lord, today, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Patriarchal Church, and immediately afterwards performed a Trisagion service for the repose of the soul of the late Metropolitan Gennadios of Sassima, surrounded by Hierarchs of the Throne and clergy of the Patriarchal Court.

The late Hierarch, whom the Ecumenical Patriarch visited on Tuesday, at the Inter-Balkan Medical Center where he was hospitalized in Thessaloniki, fell asleep in the Lord yesterday.

https://fb.watch/doxyA-uxS1/

