‘Our team is the most competitive team in Europe’ – head coach Karen Aghamalyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Head coach of the Armenian national boxing team Karen Aghamalyan calls his team as the most competitive team in Europe.

“We haven’t had any problems in the preparation period. Almost all the boys showed what they were capable of. Our team is now the most competitive team in Europe”, he said at a press conference in Armenpress.

Karen Aghamalyan said that the Armenian team has not won 4 medals in the past, however he had greater hopes.

The EUBC Men’s European Boxing Championships was held in Yerevan on May 21-31. Armenia Team member Hovhannes Bachkov was named Europe champion, Rafayel Hovhannisyan and Artur Bazeyan won silver medals, and Narek Manasyan won a bronze medal.

