New Syrian Ambassador presents copies of her credentials to Armenia FM

Syria’s newly-appointed Ambassador to Armenia Nora Arisian presented copies of her credentials to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Minister Mirzoyan congratulated Nora Arisian and expressed confidence that her diplomatic activity will contribute to the further development of Armenian-Syrian relations and expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation, NEWS.am was informed at the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

The interlocutors highly assessed the traditional, friendly relations of the two peoples based on mutual sympathy and trust. In this regard, the role of the Armenian community in Syria was underlined.

Highlighting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and Syria, the sides touched upon the perspectives for strengthening the Armenian-Syrian cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats

