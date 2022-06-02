Metropolitan Gennadios of Sassima fell asleep in the Lord

Metropolitan Gennadios of Sassima (Lymouris Nikolaos) fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The late Metropolitan was born in Thessaloniki in 1951.

He graduated from the Theological Institute of Saint Sergius in Paris in 1978. He was ordained a deacon on 27 September 1974 and a presbyter on 18 January 1981.

From 1984 to 1992 he was a professor of Orthodox Canon Law at the Theological School of the University of Strasbourg and from 1990 to 1997 he taught Orthodox and Ecumenical Theology at the Institute of Ecumenical Studies “St. Bernardino” of Venice, Pontificio Ateneo Antonianum University, in Rome, Italy.

He was awarded a Ph.D. in America and held a Ph.D. from the Universities of Strasbourg, France-Tübingen, Germany.

He has also taught as a visiting Professor at various Universities in America and Europe. He was also a member of various Theological Societies in Europe and a representative of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in various missions.

In addition to the two hundred theological studies, articles, and works in various Greek and foreign journals, he also published various books on Orthodox Theology and ecumenical content.

He has been honored with church and state distinctions.

On June 1, 1997, he was ordained Metropolitan of Sassima at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in the Phanar. On November 3, 2007, he was promoted to current Metropolitan with the same title.

In recent years he was Patriarchal Supervisor in the Region of Tatavla and in charge of the Patriarchal Monastery of Zoodochos Pigi Valoukli.

