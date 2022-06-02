In Memory of Vart Kevork Adjemian

Vart Kevork Adjemian, born in Cairo, Egypt in 1943, passed away at the age of 79 on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Adjemian became a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) at the age of 16. He was a contributor to the Armenian daily newspaper Houssaper. Adjemian worked for the Australian Embassy in Cairo, as well as a German company in Egypt that was awarded the project of saving the Abu Simbel Temples.

He married Lily Daisy Rose in 1967. They had two children, Tina and Kev, and two grandchildren, Leonardo and Victoria. In the early 1970s, he moved first to Montreal, Canada, and then to the United States.

Adjemian worked for the Continental Grain Company in New York for 30 years, holding executive positions in the United States, Italy, Switzerland and England. During the last eight years of his tenure, he was executive vice president and chief operating officer. In 2005, he retired to Fort Lauderdale, FL, where he was an active member in the Armenian community in South Florida. He also was a regular contributor and loyal reader of the Armenian Weekly newspaper.

Adjemian will be laid to rest on Friday, June 3 at the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 200 W. Copans Rd., Pompano Beach, FL. Calling hours begin at 11:30 a.m. with a prayer service at noon followed by burial.

The ARF Eastern USA Central Committee, the South Florida Rosdom ARF and the staff of the Armenian Weekly express sincere condolences to the family and friends of Vart Adjemian.

Armenian Weekly