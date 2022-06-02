“I am always by your side” the Ecumenical Patriarch told the Imbrians

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew told the Imbrians “I am always by your side, I will help you in any possible way I can,” at an event for the 95 years of the Imbrian Union of Macedonia and Thrace and for the 31 years of Patriarch Bartholomew’s patriarchy at the Union’s offices in Thessaloniki.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew referred to the emotional moments he experienced and experiences every time he visits his hometown of Imbros, but also when he participates in the events organized by his fellow citizens.

He expressed his satisfaction, because after fifty-one years the Greek education returned to the island, with schools at all levels from kindergarten to high school, with more than sixty students.

The President of the Association, Pavlos Stamatidis, called on the members of the Association to be more active and to visit the island more often and despite the economic crisis to maintain and visit their ancestral homes more often, so as not to weaken meetings and traditions on the island.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, in his capacity as honorary president of the Imbrian Union of Macedonia and Thrace, noted that the family home contains the memories, icons, and traditions and invited the younger ones who have not visited Imbros to participate in the events of the Imbrian associations and to visit the island of their ancestors.

Orthodox Times