Greek Deputy Defense Minister visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Deputy Minister of National Defense of Greece Nikos Chardalias visited today the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

The guests were welcomed and introduced on the history of the Memorial by Deputy Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Lusine Abrahamyan.

Nikos Chardalias laid a wreath at the Memorial and the guests laid flowers at the Eternal Flame by paying a tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims with a moment of silence.

The Greek delegation members toured the Genocide Museum, got acquainted with the exhibits, after which the Deputy Defense Minister left a note at the Honorary Guest Book.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1084959.html?fbclid=IwAR1biV2vkBmyqB-qJVceoEioWnIrs4AvqdhD2Xt93S1SaPLuhZhk8jmtiqA