Greek Defense Ministry ready to assist Armenia in overcoming existing challenges. Nikolaos Chardalias visits Mother See | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received Deputy Defence Minister of Greece Nikolaos Chardalias and his delegation, accompanied by Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Karen Brutyan, օn June 2 at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Mother See, the Catholicos of All Armenians expressed satisfaction with the close cooperation between the Defense Ministries of the two countries.

Referring to the difficult situation in the region, His Holiness expressed concern over Azerbaijan’s encroachments and incessant threats on Armenia and Artsakh. On this occasion, the Armenian Patriarch expressed confidence that the Armenian Armed Forces will be able to show spirit and will to prevent Azerbaijan’s militaristic aspirations.

The Catholicos of All Armenians, in the person of Nikolaos Chardalias expressed gratitude to the Greek authorities and people for their brotherly support to Armenia during the difficult days of the Artsakh war.

The Deputy Minister of National Defense of Greece, thanking His Holiness for the warm reception, emphasized that the friendship of the Armenian and Greek peoples comes from the depths of centuries. Touching upon the Armenian-Greek military cooperation, Nikolaos Chardalias noted that the Greek Ministry of Defense is ready to make every effort to deepen it and assist Armenia in overcoming the existing challenges.

During the conversation, inter-church relations were referred to. On this occasion, the Catholicos of All Armenians conveyed his fraternal greetings and best wishes to Archbishop Ieronymos II of Athens and All Greece.

His Holiness wished that under the protection of God, the Armenian-Greek relations will have new accomplishments for the benefit of the prosperous and peaceful life of the two fraternal peoples.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1084983.html?fbclid=IwAR3FPgAhP0EjIw6zkpScxn5pYqICeukGKEoIb9sQF7N4FdaXqgNfoWu_kEI